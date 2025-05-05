Orange historians honored

On Sunday, April 27, 12 historical societies throughout Orange County came together for one day to celebrate more than “Fifty People Who Shaped Orange County” at the Town of Woodbury’s Senior Center in Highland Mills.

More than 150 people attended the program which was an extension of last year’s effort of “Fifty Items That Tell The Story of Orange County,” according to Alex Prizgintas, who helped organize both.

“I was inspired by last year’s effort and we are already looking towards next year when we will be celebrating our country’s 250th anniversary. We are discussing ways to showcase our communities during the American Revolution—the people and artifacts that would later define who we are as a country,” he said.

This year’s event featured historical societies and town historians from Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Greenwood Lake, Harriman, Highland Falls, Monroe, Woodbury, Warwick, and Tuxedo in addition to representatives from the Orange County Genealogical Society and Orange County Archaeological Chapter. “We truly had an amazing day with some of our members arriving in period costumes,” Prizgintas noted. The table displays featured short descriptions, photos, and artifacts illustrating many of the impressive local individuals, both past and present.