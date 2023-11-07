Orange County tax rate to decrease again in 2024, per Neuhaus

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and County Legislative Chairperson Katie Bonelli announced recently that the proposed 2024 tax rate, initially to be $2.34, will be reduced further to $2.30.

The proposed tax rate is lower than it was both last year ($2.74) and in 2014, when Neuhaus took office. It remains the lowest tax rate in Orange County since the 1960s. Neuhaus released his proposed $923,069,885 Orange County budget for 2024 in September.

“Lowering taxes remains one of my top priorities and I will continue to work with the Legislature to develop fiscally responsible budgets,” Neuhaus said. “I want to thank the Legislature and Chairwoman Bonelli for their collaboration and careful review of the budget.”

Additional highlights of the 2024 proposed budget include:

• The county tax rate will remain within the New York State Tax Cap mandate.

• Moody’s Investors Service, the financial services ratings company, noted that “the county benefits from ongoing economic expansion and tourism and its credit strengths include an expanding tax base and a sound financial position.”

• The county will budget $6.6 million in 2024 for hotel occupancy tax.

• The county’s property tax rate has gone down 40% since 2014 and property values have increased 80.7% during that same time.

• The county generated $381 million in sales tax in 2022 and is projected to generate $393.7 million this year.

New initiatives announced by Neuhaus included:

• Continuing free CPR classes for Orange County residents and organizations.

• Improvements to the County Arboretum at Thomas Bull Park, including the construction of a new pavilion for weddings, concerts, and events. The reconstruction of the Jim and Ruth Ottaway Building at the Arboretum.

• Active shooter training for residents, as well as fire and EMS providers.