Orange County. Stop the Hate Challenge offers cash prizes to students, teachers

Established by the Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County to promote tolerance and understanding through education, the Orange County Stop the Hate Challenge is now accepting entries from area middle and high school students.

The contest topic is “Immigration and Refugees: past, current, and future...” based on the poem “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus, which prompts looking at a community in new ways of mindfulness.

Cash prizes of $200 will be awarded for winning entries and $100 prizes will also be awarded to the teachers of the winners. The maximum word count is 1,000 words for students in grades six through eight. For students in grades nine through 12, the word count limit is 1,500.

All submissions must be received by March 28, 2023.

For complete details and requirements, log onto www.jewishorangeny.org/2023-stop-hate-challenge.