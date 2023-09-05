Orange County recognizes National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and Commissioner of Mental Health and Social Services Darcie Miller are recognizing National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which is observed each year in September.

By the numbers

According to data provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and the 12th leading cause of death in New York State.

It is the second-leading cause of death for 10–34-year-olds.

On average, 132 Americans die by suicide each day.

In 2019, the suicide rate was 1.5 times higher for veterans than for non-veteran adults over the age of 18.

Ninety percent of those who died by suicide had a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death.

“People with mental health issues often feel isolated and alone,” Neuhaus said. “I am proud that Orange County offers a variety of excellent resources to help. The County’s dedicated Mental Health Staff, under Darcie Miller’s leadership, work hard to provide awareness and the necessary resources. Suicide is an issue in all segments of society, and help is just a phone call away for residents who feel overwhelmed or who believe someone close to them is at risk.”

How to talk with someone at risk

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers the following suggestions for talking with someone at risk of suicide:

Speak openly and honestly about your concerns.

Asking someone directly if they are considering suicide often provides relief.

Be willing to listen with compassion and without judgment.

Offer to help find support and assistance.

Someone who is considering suicide often cannot see solutions to their problems.

If you can, accompany the person to a hospital, an emergency room, a therapist, a member of the clergy, or other support who can help.

Do not promise secrecy.

Remove the means of suicide or separate the person from the means if you can do so safely.

After you’ve helped the individual connect with someone who can help, check in with them, and remain as involved and supportive as you can.

“Recognizing the signs of suicide can help to save lives,” Miller said. “Given the right information, everyone can intervene to get help for suicidal or at-risk family members, friends, or acquaintances. Help is just a phone call away for residents who feel overwhelmed or think someone close to them is at risk.”

Suicide prevention resources

Miller noted that Orange County has a variety of suicide prevention resources for residents:

The Orange County Crisis Call Center is available to any individual who has a Substance Use Disorder, Developmental Disabilities, and/or Mental Illness, and to their loved ones, by dialing 311 or 1 800-832-1200.

If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call 911 immediately.

If you are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 988 or text TALK to 74174.

For more information, please visit the Orange County Suicide Prevention Task Force webpage at https://www.orangecountygov.com/2067/Suicide-Prevention.

The County will host its Out of the Darkness suicide walk on Sunday, Sept. 24th. For more information about the event, go to https://rb.gy/db1lo.