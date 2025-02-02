Orange County names new Office for the Aging director

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced the appointment of Danielle Diana-Smith to director of the Orange County Office for the Aging, effective February 1.

“I am confident that Danielle is the right person for this position. She is dedicated to serving the seniors of Orange County with the highest level of compassion and care,” said Neuhaus. “She is a true asset to our team, and I look forward to the positive impact she will have on our senior community.”

For the past 13 years, Diana-Smith has been the assistant director for the Orange County Office for the Aging, which plans, coordinates, and provides community-based services to the older adult population, their families, and caregivers. She will replace AnnMarie Maglione, who retired from the role.

“As I plan for my retirement, I reflect on my many years of service to the residents of Orange County, and I am ever so grateful for the people I have worked with, including Danielle,” said Maglione. “I am confident she will not only continue to provide the necessary services and programs, but also grow and develop new and innovative initiatives. I wish her many years of success.”

Diana-Smith came to Orange County Government by way of SUNY Orange where she was the procurement coordinator. Prior to that, she was an associate buyer in the purchasing department for Ulster County.

“It is truly a privilege to take on this new role and follow in the footsteps of my colleague AnnMarie, who taught me so much,” said Diana-Smith. “For those who know me, you know how passionate I am about serving our community, especially our seniors. I have always believed that the wisdom and experience of our older generation should be cherished and valued. The Orange County Office for the Aging provides a wealth of incredible resources for our senior population, and as director, I look forward to enhancing programs and services for our growing senior population.”

A graduate of Quinnipiac University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Care Administration, Diana-Smith worked at Horton Hospital in the Case Management Department while pursuing a master’s in school counseling through Long Island University. Upon earning her master’s, she became the director of Mulberry House Senior Center in Middletown.

Outside the office, Diana-Smith volunteers for many community organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association, March of Dimes, the NY Organ Donor Network, and Lap4Life. She is also a board member of Wallkill Senior Housing and a past recipient of the Junior League of Orange County’s “Rising Star Award.”

“Orange County holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful to be able to continue working and helping our seniors here,” said Diana-Smith. “I am excited to enhance the quality of life for our beloved senior citizens, while ensuring that our community remains a vibrant and inclusive place for all ages.”

Diana-Smith is a lifelong Orange County resident and enjoys spending time with her husband and their two children.