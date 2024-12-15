Orange County Legislature passes 2025 budget

The Orange County Legislature adopted the 2025 budget in the amount of $987,762,005 with a vote of 19-0 on December 5. Legislators Mike Anagnostakis and Laurie Tautel were not present for the vote.

“Once again, the Legislature has adopted my budget with minimal adjustments,” Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said. “I appreciate that, year after year, the Legislature has voted in favor of my budget with zero opposition. This is verification that the Legislative body working together with my administration are getting the job done right for the taxpayers of Orange County. This show of confidence also strengthens our position with entities such as S & P, who provides our bond rating. I am grateful for the cooperative relationship that I have with the Legislature, and I am eager to continue our positive forward momentum for Orange County.”

Orange County Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli stated, “The 2025 budget will benefit our residents, as it lowers taxes while being fiscally responsible and delivering essential services. The Legislature will continue to work with the county executive to maintain the positive direction of Orange County’s finances.”

The county tax rate is $2.142, which is lower than last year’s rate of $2.304. Orange County says the tax rate remains its lowest since the 1960s. In addition, the tax levy also went down and stands at $120,638,634.

2025 budget highlights:

• The county tax rate will drop for the ninth consecutive year and remains within the New York State tax cap mandate.

• The county’s property tax rate has gone down since 2015, and property values have increased 89% during that same time.

• The county will budget $7 million in 2025 for hotel occupancy tax.

• The county generated $309 million in sales tax in 2024 and is projected to generate $412.3 million in 2025.