Orange County. Hazmat collection events next month

Orange County will host a Hazardous Waste collection on April 14, 2023. Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collections will be held for county residents the following day.

Both events will be held at the Orange County Transfer Station #1 located at 21 Training Center Lane in New Hampton. The entrance to the site is located across from the Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center on Route 17M.

The April 14 event is for businesses, schools, farms, and municipalities only and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required and the cost for disposal will be determined by the vendor based on the type and amount of waste to be disposed of (up to 220 pounds per vehicle). Drop-off times will be scheduled by the vendor. Registration forms can be found by clicking on the “Hazardous Waste” tab at http://www.orangecountygov.com/efs. Registrations will be accepted until March 31.