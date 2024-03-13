Orange County Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

One of the biggest St.Patrick’s Day parades around took place right in the heart of Goshen on Sunday, March 10, the 47th annual Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade began at 2 p.m. from the Orange County Government building from Scotchtown Ave. It then turned left onto Montgomery St., then left onto N. Church St., another left onto Main St., a left onto Erie St., and then a right back to the Orange County Government Center.

Luckily for the parade revelers and participants, the weather held out just long enough for the parade to complete. A half hour later, the area was hit with hail and snow!

The crowd included local and county political figures, such as Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, District Attorney David Hoovler, Sheriff Paul Arteta, and Goshen Mayor Molly O’Donnell, among others, as well as a variety of community organizations.