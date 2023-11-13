Orange County Arts Council to honor local arts and culture visionaries

Orange County NY Arts Council recently announced the 2023 OC Art Awards to be presented at the Art Affair, with this year’s theme, “Wonderland.” The event will take place on Saturday, November 18, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Villa Venezia (2257 Goshen Tpke, Middletown).

The 2023 Art Affair Wonderland honorees will be celebrated for their achievements and contributions to Orange County’s artistic community. This year’s honorees include Ted Doering and Jean Lara, Ralph M’Vore, and Wickham Works with special recognition to Melissa Shaw-Smith.

Wickham Works was founded in 2016 to connect and develop the nascent Warwick arts scene. Over the years, the organization has led the community by producing workshops, maker markets, festivals, and parades, designed to support artists and makers in and around Orange County. According to the Arts Council, “Wickham Works focuses their efforts on providing human connection through art to the community, while bolstering the arts economy in Orange County.” And the driver of that effort is Melissa Shaw-Smith. What began as a simple workshop has grown into the leading arts organization responsible for organizing and supporting hundreds of events reaching thousands of people in the Warwick community. Shaw-Smith and all the artists, volunteers, and organizers at Wickham Works will be honored for their role in bringing arts and maintaining arts within the community.

Ted Doering & Jean Lara have a decades-long record of supporting art and cultural initiatives throughout the region. Ted Doering founded Umbra of Newburgh in 2011, becoming the first turnkey soundstage production facility in the Hudson Valley. He also founded V-Twin Manufacturing, Ted Cycle Shed, The Motorcyclepedia Museum and the Velocipede Museum, all located in Newburgh. Doering and Lara also helped with Newburgh City Hall’s revitalization efforts and helped add jobs and revenue to the city, according to the Arts Council.

Ralph M’Vore, also of Newburgh, is a recording artist, songwriter, music producer, choreographer, composer, director, and producer. He was also the founder/artistic director of MVORE INC. M’Vore is Safe Harbors of the Hudson’s first performing artist-in-residence for 2023 and curated a week-long series of arts, education, and community enrichment programming focused on the needs of the city of Newburgh’s artist community. MVORE INC has performed as a previous featured artist at the OC Arts Council’s Art Affair, the Black Renaissance Festival, Soul Under The Stars, and Newburgh Illuminated Fashion Show Stage on Safe Harbors Green.

All proceeds from The Art Affair: Wonderland directly support programs and cultural events such as Hudson Valley Creative Impact, The Student Arts Showcase, arts outreach initiatives, and community arts grants. Tickets are now on sale for The Art Affair: Wonderland. Individual tickets start at $205, and a group four-pack is available for $800. In addition, community members can purchase a “Sponsor an Artist” ticket, which will allow an artist from the community attend the event free of charge. Tickets are available at Eventbrite or via ocartscouncil.org. Sponsorship packages and volunteering opportunities are also available. Email info@ocartscouncil.org or visit ocartscouncil.org for more information.