Orange County and Jewish Federation to host seminar: “Understanding Antisemitism and the Jewish Experience”

Orange County’s Human Rights Commission and the Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County will host a free seminar to help residents better understand antisemitism, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, at the Kaplan Center at SUNY Orange in Newburgh.

“Understanding Antisemitism and the Jewish Experience” is a program designed to help residents better understand what antisemitism is and the importance of addressing it for the well-being and betterment of our communities.

“Prejudice, including antisemitism, cannot and will not be tolerated in Orange County,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “Hate crimes are offensive on every level and hurt not just the victims, but the entire community. This important forum provides an opportunity to learn more about antisemitism and discuss ways to come together to fight hatred in the County.”

In May of 2016, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Committee on anti-Semitism and Holocaust Denial in Bucharest adopted the following non-legally binding working definition of antisemitism: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

“The Human Rights Commission is proud to stand together with our Jewish neighbors and offer programs to the community that enhances understanding and promotes love and equity for all,” said Inaudy Esposito, Executive Director of Orange County’s Human Rights Commission.

“With the increase in modern antisemitism our hope is that this presentation will help improve understanding and make our community a better place to live,” said Wendy Cedar, Executive Director of The Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County