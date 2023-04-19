Orange County. 4-H Youth Development Program celebrates 100 years

Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County is celebrating the 100th year anniversary of the Orange County 4-H Youth Development Program with an alumni reunion. The event will take place Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Education Center & 4-H Park, 300 Finchville Turnpike, Otisville, NY during The Country Fair.

“We’re calling all Orange County 4-H Alumni! It’s time to celebrate,” says Tom Davis, retired 4-H Educator and current volunteer.

To help memorialize the celebration, the 1923 committee is seeking old pictures, old 4-H projects, and memorabilia, and testimonials from all Orange County 4-H alumni and volunteers to display a timeline of 4-H over the last 100 years. To share your memories, log onto https://cceorangecounty.org/fundraising/1923-fundraising-campaign-for-4-h. All items can be dropped off at the CCE Orange County office - 18 Seward Ave., Suite 300, Middletown, NY.

In collaboration, an ongoing “$19.23 for Orange County 4-H” fundraiser will benefit the 4-H Youth Development Program, help support the Education Center & 4-H Park in Otisville, and provide funding for the celebration in July. All Orange County 4-H alumni, volunteers, and those who believe in 4-H are asked to donate $19.23 over the next year.

For the past century, thousands of youth have been reaching their peak potential from the efforts of volunteers and staff through the 4-H motto of “Learning by Doing.” It all started in a one-room schoolhouse in Coldenham back in 1923. Since then, Orange County 4-H has continued to provide fun, experiential learning opportunities to help local youth grow to be healthy, happy, and contributing global citizens.

To learn more about the 1923 Orange County 4-H fundraiser, or to learn more about the Orange County 4-H Youth Development Program, please visit our website: www.cceorangecounty.org. Any questions, please contact Jill Van Aken at jd863@cornell.edu or 845-344-1234.

