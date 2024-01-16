Ontario & Western Railway Historical Society resumes monthly meetings

The Ontario & Western Railway Historical Society, an organization with strong roots in Middletown extending back to the 1960s, is preparing its first in-person, public meeting after several years.

While the meetings used to take place on the first Friday of the month, they came to a close following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to the group’s newly elected president Joseph Senese, restarting these in-person meetings is one of many things that will “start immediately.” Combined with the possibility of streaming meetings on Zoom, the new administration hopes to have these events continue from February onward.

The next public membership meeting of the Ontario & Western Railway Historical Society will be on Friday, February 2, at 7 p.m. at the Mulberry House Senior Center (62-70 West Main Street, Middletown). The meeting will feature refreshments as well as a program by rail historian Douglas Barberio discussing the interlocking switch towers of the NYO&W between Cornwall and High View, NY.

For more information, call 845-283-2637 or email superjoe852003@yahoo.com.