Officials unveil plan to standardize area school active shooter trainings

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and other county leaders gathered at the Orange County Emergency Services Center on June 20 to introduce a plan aimed at standardizing active shooter training for schools county-wide.

Comprehensive in-person instructional presentations are now available featuring videos developed in collaboration with the Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the Police Chiefs Association of Orange County, and Orange-Ulster BOCES. The presentations are designed for the unique needs of groups impacted by active shooter incidents in schools including emergency personnel/first responders, school administrators/teachers, and student’s parents/guardians.

“As County Executive, I have invested a variety of resources into active shooter training for local businesses, places of worship, and schools to help keep Orange County safe, which continues to be my top priority,” Neuhaus said. “These informative videos will provide important additional awareness and training specifically developed for the event of an active shooter on a school campus. Our hope is that our first responders, educators, and parents will never need to utilize what they learn, but I encourage them to sign up for a presentation today to be best prepared in the worst-case scenario.”

First responders and educators can sign up for this potentially life-saving training at orangecountygov.com. Schools can host a training on-site or choose to attend one at Orange-Ulster BOCES. These trainings are available for both public and private schools county-wide.

Neuhaus was joined by District Attorney David Hoovler, Sheriff Paul Arteta, Emergency Services Commissioner Brendan Casey, Orange-Ulster BOCES Chief Operating Officer (COO) Deb Heppes, Captain Peter Cirigliano II, New York State Police Troop F, Zone 2 Commander and Police Chiefs Association of Orange County President Dominick Blasko.

“Unfortunately, in today’s environment, we have to have these plans for our schools,” Sheriff Paul Arteta said. “As County Officials, it is imperative we give our educators the resources they need to be prepared and have the knowledge and training to support it. These videos are well worth the time and effort invested.”

A kickoff event for the public, including parents and guardians of school-aged children as well as any other interested residents, is planned for September at the Emergency Services Center located at 22 Wells Farm Road in Goshen.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police encourage county residents to take advantage of the Active Shooter/Hostile Event program they continue to offer to the public at no cost.

For more information or to schedule a public education seminar, email spascal@orangecountygov.com or Anca.Watt@troopers.ny.gov.

Photo Caption: County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus looks on as State Police Captain Peter Cirigliano II, Troop F, Zone 2 Commander speaks during Tuesday’s news conference at the Orange County Government Center.