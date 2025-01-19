OCNY Arts Council presents student arts showcase

The Orange County Arts Council will host its annual “Arts Build Confidence” student arts showcase on Saturday, February 1 at the Middletown Galleria Mall at Crystal Run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visual arts will be displayed throughout the day and a sampling of high school performing arts will take place in center court (near JCPenney) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will also offer arts career exploration opportunities with arts organizations and companies present for questions and information. The event will conclude with a people’s choice award ceremony, including a display of student fashion art. Admission is free.

According to the Arts Council, last year’s event included 32 schools across Orange County and saw more than 4,500 visitors. High schools from across Orange County will display their students’ artwork on panels set up in the mall’s center atrium. These works include oils, watercolors, mixed media, digital art, photography, and short literary works. Visitors to the show will be invited to participate in a free “People’s Choice” voting to select a favorite work. Those pieces receiving the top three votes will be recognized for this achievement at 3 p.m.

Student artwork from Orange County elementary and middle schools will be on display in a digital slideshow throughout the day. Large screen video monitors will present the works near the staircase in the center court, adjacent to the high school pieces.

“Arts Build Confidence is one of my favorite moments of the year,” said Orange County Arts Council Executive Director Todd Hulet. “The talent of our students is remarkable and the opportunity for these students to come together makes the day memorable for everyone in the community.”

The Orange County NY Arts Council is a private, 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a county-wide arts resource. For more information, visit ocartscouncil.org/ or call 845-202-0140.