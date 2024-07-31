OCLT, friends unveil bench as tribute to Gretchen Gibbs

More than a dozen members of the Orange County Land Trust, friends, and colleagues came together at the Fuller Mountain Preserve on Monday, July 29, to honor the memory of benefactor Gretchen Gibbs.

Gibbs, who held a PhD in clinical psychology, was a local scholar, historian, and author, who supported the OCLT, as well as numerous other groups, such as Sustainable Warwick and Community2gether (formerly Community 2000).

Paula Spector, OCLT board member and a friend of Gibbs, noted that Gibbs made “a substantial gift” to the Land Trust: $188,000 — funds that are used to acquire lands like Fuller Mountain, for the preservation of nature and the enjoyment of the community.

The property, formerly owned by a prominent family from New York City, is some 255 acres of woodland, containing moderately challenging, sometimes rocky trails. A stream on the property runs to Chateau Hathorn. “The end of the trail is the most beautiful,” according to Spector.

Local artist Jessica Wickham crafted a bench made of Siberian larch. The bench was placed at the top of a trail in the preserve, in the middle of the forest, on a rise with a scenic view facing east, so that hikers could pause and reflect on the surrounding natural beauty.

Wickham, who usually works in wood sourced from local trees, chose this spruce for its durability in the outdoor setting: it had to be tolerant enough to withstand the elements, such as moisture, be durable for many future hikers to be able to sit on, and yet light enough to carry: “We had to carry (the bench) for a mile,” Wickham said, so that was a consideration in the choice of wood.

She hand-engraved the bronze plaque that she affixed to the seat: “A place for contemplation, in honor of Dr. Gretchen Gibbs.”

“Gretchen would’ve loved this,” Land trust member and Town of Warwick historian Dr. Richard Hull said, “because people need a place of peace to be in nature.”

Gibbs’ friend Chris Staritz, said, “I really miss her... everyone she touched loved her.”

“Gretchen was game to do anything,” Hull continued, “(she) loved to hike, got involved in everything, was a founding member of Orange Environment.” He added, “She was very modest, very articulate.”

Another friend and colleague, Flavia Bacarella, spent a lot of time with Gibbs, socially and professionally. “I thought of her as a consummate professional... I’m happy to be here [to honor her].”

“My experience with Gretchen was strictly on a friendship level,” Geoff Howard said, adding, “She met the challenge of the end of her life with courage, understanding, and love.”

“She made herself content [at the end] with just being able to look out the window and listen to the birds,” Spector added.

Fuller Mountain Preserve is located on 70 Bowen Road in Warwick.