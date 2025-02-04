OCDOH issues infectious disease prevention tips

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus together with the Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH) recently issued some tips on how residents can take preventive measures against the spread of infectious diseases this winter season.

The County says it is focusing primarily on the prevention of influenza, COVID-19, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), norovirus and HMPV (human metapneumovirus), which the OCDOH says are among the most prevalent illnesses impacting our community.

“As we tackle the cold winter months, it is imperative that we take all necessary precautions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from infectious diseases,” said Neuhaus. “That’s why I am teaming up with the OCDOH to provide you with guidance and resources to help you and your loved ones stay as healthy as possible. Prevention is the key to keeping our community healthy this winter.”

The OCDOH noted that since people spend more time indoors and in close contact during the winter, it is the peak season for many diseases. The OCDOH provided the following tips to help families stay healthy:

Wash your hands frequently. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating, or when returning home. Hand sanitizers can supplement handwashing but may not be effective against norovirus.

Get vaccinated. Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent severe illness from influenza, COVID-19, and RSV (if eligible). Check with your healthcare provider or visit your nearest pharmacy to get vaccinated. Need help finding vaccination resources? Contact the OCDOH at 845-291-2330.

Stay home when sick. Avoid contact with others if you have symptoms such as fever, cough, vomiting, or diarrhea. Stay away from others until you are feeling better and are fever-free for at least 24 hours.

Clean and disinfect. Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, phones, and countertops to reduce the risk of infection.

Practice respiratory etiquette. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze. Dispose of tissues immediately and wash your hands.

Wear a mask in high-risk settings. Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces, especially if you are at higher risk of severe illness or around individuals who are.

The OCDOH also provided a list of symptoms per illness:

Influenza: Fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, and fatigue

COVID-19: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, and fatigue

RSV: Cold-like symptoms, wheezing, and difficulty breathing (especially in infants)

Norovirus: Vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain

HMPV: Fever, cough, nasal congestion, and difficulty breathing

“Be proactive and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you,” said Neuhaus. “Your health is in your hands, but the OCDOH is here to support and assist you. If we all take the appropriate steps, we can make Orange County a safer and healthier place for everyone.”

Residents can access more information and updates on infectious disease prevention by contacting the Orange County Department of Health at 845-291-2330 or visiting orangecountygov.com/2242/Communicable-Disease.