NYS Leadership Conference attracts two of Warwick’s top student-athletes

Warwick High School’s Ryan and Dylan Sullivan attended the NYSPHSAA Leadership Conference on March 28 at the Albany Hilton. The conference was organized by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, gathering the top junior student-athletes in New York State with the goal of sharpening leadership skills and growing the positive athlete influence on teams, schools, and communities.

Warwick alum and current Washingtonville Athletic Director Suzanne Lendzian was a key organizer for the Orange County League, of which Warwick is a member.

Dylan and Ryan Sullivan are two of Warwick’s top junior athletes and standouts in football and lacrosse, according to the school district. The twins are also members of the National Honor Society and maintain cumulative grade point averages of 97 for their high school careers, taking AP and honors courses. They attended that conference following a 5-4 win over Shaker High School on March 27 at the rival’s home turf in Albany.