Nominate a rising star by Feb. 11

On Thursday, February 6, the Orange County Youth Bureau’s (OCYB) Youth Advisory Board announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 43rd Annual County Executive’s Awards Program. The event will take place in June and honors exceptional youth and adults for their contributions to the community.

“The awards program shines a spotlight on the individuals who live and work alongside us in our community who are making a difference and doing incredible things,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate them and the great example they set.”

Orange County Youth Bureau Director Rachel Wilson announced that a new award category has been added this year, the Susan Murray-Tetz Legacy Award, in honor of Murray-Tetz’s service as a volunteer member of the Orange County Youth Bureau’s Advisory Board. This award will recognize an adult board/advisory board/recreation commission member who “embodies the spirit of being an effective and dedicated member, working diligently towards the betterment of our youth and families in Orange County.”

“There are so many great things being done by amazing youth in Orange County that sadly go unnoticed,” said Rachel Wilson. “That’s why we take time each year to recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of others in their schools and communities. It’s also important to acknowledge the adult staff and volunteers, along with business and community partners, who dedicate resources to supporting children, youth, and families.”

Wilson also noted two special award categories, Positive Change and Spirit of Success, which have been designed to recognize youth whose performance and success might otherwise be overlooked, such as youth who have overcome significant obstacles through personal achievement, impactful change through community service, academic perseverance, or other undertakings in their young lives. Nominations will be accepted for kids in grades two through eight and nine through 12.

“I am a strong supporter of this program and can’t wait to learn all about the amazing things our youth have been accomplishing,” said Neuhaus. “Not every student follows a traditional path to success. Some have achieved great things, despite the obstacles they’ve faced. These awards illuminate true character and resilience against all odds.”

Nominations are only for youth and adults who live and/or attend school and/or work and/or volunteer anywhere in Orange County. Nomination forms are on the Orange County Government website and must be submitted by mail, email, or fax to the Youth Bureau by Tuesday, February 11.

The awards will be handed out on Friday, June 6 at the SUNY Orange Middletown campus.