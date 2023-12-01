’No Shave November’ comes to Golden Hill

On Friday, December 1, Golden Hill Elementary partnered with the Golden Hill PTA to host a No Shave November event. Five teachers volunteered to have a design shaved into their beards.

According to the school district, the designs were voted on by students during the week. Students could only vote after making a donation to the American Cancer Society. The event raised $216.

Due to its success, No Shave November is expected to be an annual event hosted at the elementary school.

No Shave November is a movement that encourages participants to forgo shaving and grooming for the month of November in an effort to start a conversation and raise awareness about cancer. At Golden Hill, those participating teachers took it one step further and let their students have a hand in their post-November grooming. We’ll have to wait and see if any of the chosen styles stick.

For more information about No Shave November, visit no-shave.org.