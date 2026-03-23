No Kings rally planned at Railroad Green

Warwick will host a No Kings event as part of the third nationwide day of protest, known as the No Kings National Day of Nonviolent action. The event will take place on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Railroad Green on Railroad Avenue.

The No Kings 3 event will feature speakers and music addressing such issues as free speech and press, voting rights, immigrant rights, ICE policies and behavior, the economy, and the war with Iran. According to organizers, the event’s purpose is to inform and to “encourage attendees to defend our rights, the Constitution, and international law.”

On October 18, 2025, an estimated 700 people gathered at Railroad Green on Oct. 18, taking part in the second nationwide “No Kings” protest against President Donald Trump’s administrative policies.

Other nearby No Kings 3 rallies on March 28 are in Goshen, Monroe, Port Jervis, and Cornwall. Interested participants can sign up for an event at www.nokings.org .