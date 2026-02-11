Newhard appointed to state mayoral committee

Village of Warwick Mayor Michael J. Newhard has been appointed to the executive committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials (NYCOM). The committee is responsible for governing the Conference of Mayors and establishing its overall policies.

“I am honored to join NYCOM’s Executive Committee and to continue advocating for villages and cities across New York State,” Newhard said. “Local government works best when leaders share ideas and speak with a unified voice. I look forward to working with my colleagues to support strong, resilient communities.”

A lifelong resident of the Village of Warwick, Newhard has served as mayor since 2001, following his time as village trustee. During his tenure, Warwick has earned national recognition for community character, public spaces and civic pride, including top honors from America in Bloom and Communities in Bloom. Under his leadership, Warwick has invested heavily in infrastructure, parks, housing and downtown revitalization, securing more than $20 million in grant funding to strengthen quality of life while limiting the burden on taxpayers. The village’s cultural scene has also flourished through his long-running arts and music programming, helping establish Warwick as a vibrant and creative regional destination.

“Mayor Newhard is the kind of steady, thoughtful leader local government depends on,” said NYCOM President Mayor Bill Brazill, who made the selection. “He understands how to balance growth with preservation, and how to turn long-term vision into reality for his residents. His perspective will be an invaluable addition to NYCOM’s Executive Committee.”

“Mayor Newhard brings decades of experience, a collaborative mindset and a deep understanding of how policy decisions affect communities on the ground,” said NYCOM Executive Director Barbara Van Epps. “His leadership will be a tremendous asset as NYCOM continues its advocacy on behalf of cities and villages.”

Since 1910, NYCOM has served and represented cities and villages in New York State, ranging from the smallest village to the City of New York.