New vets service kiosk opens

New Windsor – The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) unveiled its newest Veterans Welcome Center Digital Kiosk on Thursday, May 1.

It is located inside the lobby of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. The latest kiosk installation is part of a growing statewide effort by DVS that has become a model for at least five other states seeking to replicate New York’s innovative and successful Veterans’ outreach initiative.

Launched during Veterans Month 2021, the Digital Kiosk program was highlighted in Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State addresses in 2022 and 2023. The kiosks are the result of a collaborative partnership between DVS, the New York State Office of Information Technology Services, Empire State Development, and multiple state agencies.

The digital kiosks are installed at high-traffic, easily accessible locations across the state, including airports, welcome centers, malls, train stations, and government facilities. These digital portals provide 24/7 access to more than 60 state programs and services, offering Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families a contemporary, user-friendly way to connect with essential benefits and support.

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said, “The Veterans Welcome Center Digital Kiosks represent our department’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and equity for New York’s Veterans and Military Families. Thanks to the continued leadership and support of Governor Kathy Hochul, we have implemented and expanded a modern outreach network that meets Veterans where they are – offering trusted information, instant connection to resources, services, and dignity in the delivery of care that our Veterans deserve.”

This is the 14th digital kiosk. Its placement hall of honor underscores its importance. This historic location commemorates the sacrifices of the estimated 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients and stands on the same grounds where 136 local World War I Veterans were awarded their medals in 1932. Co-located with the New Windsor Cantonment, the Hall is a national treasure, preserving and sharing the stories of valor across every era of American conflict.