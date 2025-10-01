New sports and exercise psychology minor at MSCM

Mount Saint Mary College recently announced a new undergraduate minor in Sports and Exercise Psychology, available to students now.

This 18-credit program, offered through the Division of Social Sciences, is designed to provide students with a deeper understanding of the psychological principles that influence performance and well-being in sports.

The minor is an ideal complement for students majoring in Psychology, Exercise Science, and Sports Management, but it’s also available to all majors.

Core courses for the minor include Sports Psychology, Principles and Techniques of Interviewing and Counseling, Communicating with Patients and Professionals, Care and Prevention in Athletic Injury, and Coaching Skills. Students are also required to take two additional electives to complete the program.

“This new minor addresses a growing need in the sports industry for professionals who understand the intersection of mental health and athletic performance,” said Evan Merkhofer, Vice President for Academic Affairs. “We are excited to offer a program that will equip our students with the foundational skills necessary for careers in coaching, personal training, psychology, and physical therapy.”

The Sports and Exercise Psychology minor is now available for students to declare. More information about the program can be found at https://shorturl.at/9EiGu.

Mount Saint Mary College is a private, Catholic, liberal arts college located in Newburgh. It offers bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and is committed to providing a comprehensive education that prepares students for professional careers and for lives of service.