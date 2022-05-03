New police chief, and new flag too, at Warwick town board meeting

Lt.John Rader was sworn in as Town of Warwick police chief at the town board meeting last week after 22 years with the police department, declaring his priorities to be job and family.

“I don’t take this appointment lightly and I will give you 110 percent in the remainder of my career here,” said Chief Rader. “It is truly an honor for me to lead this group of men and women. I see the talent and abilities of each of you and I look forward to all the great accomplishments that we do together.”

also initiating change in town was Aidan Harvey, Warwick Valley Middle School seventh grader.

“A month or so ago, Aidan approached the town board and pointed out that the town doesn’t have a flag. So he came to us and made a presentation and would like to show the results of it,” said town supervisor Michael Sweeton.

Harvey had made the new design of the flag and told the board and town what the flag meant.

“This purplish burgundy color symbolizes the wineries of Warwick; the green symbolizes farming,and the red isfor apple fest. Can’t have Warwick without apples,” said Harvey.

In the center is the town’s seal. The town board will wait two weeks and show off this new design to everyone and then may adopt it as the official flag of the Town of Warwick.

Meanwhile, the opening of Kutz Camp will be delayed.

“In June they will be up there shooting a film. I don’t know what it’s going to be. Hopefully it’s going to be a nice one,” said Councilman Russel Kowal.

There will be no charge for town residents for the pool or the lake due to the delayed opening this July. The money will come from the film company renting out Kutz Camp.