New historical marker honors John Clark

On a quiet rise above Greenwood Lake, at the intersection of Lakes Road and Jarmain Road in Dutch Hollow, a small gathering marked a significant act of remembrance: the dedication of a historical marker honoring John Clark, a local man who gave his life in service to the nation but whose story had long faded from public memory.

Set against the early spring landscape, the ceremony carried a tone that was both reflective and quietly resolute. Those in attendance acknowledged the seeming paradox of the moment—smiles shared among participants even as they honored a fallen patriot. Yet, as several noted, the act of remembrance itself is a step toward something larger: reclaiming a fuller understanding of the nation’s past as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

“Today is about restoring a name, a story, and a sacrifice to its rightful place,” said Jim Clifford, president of the Greenwood Lake Historical Society. “For too long, John Clark has been absent from the narrative of this community. This marker ensures that he will not be forgotten again.”

On the night of Saturday, Feb. 20, 1779, members of the Claudius Smith gang (Loyalists) attacked and murdered Clark at his home. They stated that their attack was in revenge for the capture and hanging of their leader in January. We know the details from the dramatic and detailed sheriff’s report, taken from the eyewitness testimony of Clark’s wife. While Clark’s entire story and service record remain limited, his service—and ultimate sacrifice—underscore the personal cost behind the freedoms often taken for granted today.

The dedication was made possible through the collaboration of local historians and municipal support. Among those present were Marilyn Hayden, historian for the Village of Greenwood Lake; Sue Gardner, Historian for the Town of Warwick; Nancy Taylor Clifford, Secretary of the Greenwood Lake Historical Society; and Waltur Schultz, Working Foreman for the Town of Warwick Department of Public Works, who carefully placed the marker at its permanent site.

“This is the kind of work that defines local history,” said Gardner. “It’s not always about well-known figures. It’s about individuals like John Clark, whose lives were woven into the fabric of this place, even if time has obscured their stories. Bringing that history back into the light helps us better understand who we are.”

The location itself—Dutch Hollow—adds another layer of resonance. Once a remote and rugged area, it serves as a reminder of the region’s early settlement patterns and the lives of those who lived, worked, and, in Clark’s case, left to serve a fledgling nation. The marker now stands as both a point of historical reference and a place for quiet reflection.

For Marilyn Hayden, the ceremony also spoke to a broader responsibility. “As we approach America’s 250th, there’s an opportunity—and an obligation—to look more closely at the stories that have been overlooked,” she said. “Commemoration isn’t just about celebration. It’s about accuracy, inclusivity, and respect for those who came before us.”

The event was intentionally modest, reflecting the tone of the occasion. There were no grand speeches or elaborate displays—just a shared understanding among those present that remembrance, even in its simplest form, carries weight. The placement of the marker, done with care and precision by Schultz, became a symbolic act: setting history back into the ground from which it had nearly been lost.

Nancy Taylor Clifford noted that efforts like this often begin with a single question—who has been left out? “When we start asking that question, we begin to uncover stories that deepen our connection to place,” she said. “John Clark is now part of that living history again.”