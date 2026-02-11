New era for the arts at Seward

The heart of the performance space at S.S. Seward has officially stepped into the spotlight. Following a series of dedicated upgrades, Seward’s stage has been transformed from an aging facility into a 21st-century environment that prioritizes safety, artistry and student opportunity.

Stage crew learned to work with a lighting system that was clunky, complicated, and prone to technical glitches. Color changes were a manual, labor-intensive process that offered very little variety.

That outdated equipment has been replaced with modern digital technology. This new system offers a nearly infinite color palette, allowing for seamless transitions and professional-grade effects. More importantly, this upgrade serves as a vital bridge for our students. By using the same digital interfaces found in higher education and professional theaters, our students are gaining the “real-world” skills necessary to succeed in production careers.

The renovation also addressed a critical need beneath the performers’ feet. The old vinyl stage flooring, which had become a noted safety hazard due to its slipperiness, has been replaced.

The new black rubberized flooring provides a high-traction surface that ensures our dancers and actors can move with confidence. This matte-black finish also helps the floor “disappear” during performances, allowing the lighting and set design to truly shine.

“The old stage was tile which was very slippery and hard to walk on. It also had an intense glare when the stage lights were on,” said Allie (Deimos) Conger who plays The Cat in the Hat in this year’s production of “Suessical!” “I like it so much more now.”

Projects of this scale are only possible through a collective commitment to excellence in the arts. FUFSD extends a sincere thank you to the community, the Board of Education and the administration. Their support has helped turned the vision into a reality, providing our students with a safe, modern and inspiring space to create.

“There’s less of a chance that someone will slip and fall during a dance now which makes us more confident on stage,” said Leonardo Teskera, the drama club’s Horton the elephant. “The new lights add to the experience of the show in every aspect. We can elevate the elements of the show so much with something as simple as the lights.”

For community members can see the new stage and lights during the student’s production of “Suessical!” on March 13 and 14.