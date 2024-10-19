New enrichment classes at Golden Hill

Third, fourth and fifth graders at Golden Hill Elementary had an opportunity to pick three out of four additional enrichment classes this year, including library, music, art and physical education enrichment. They will attend a different enrichment class each trimester of the school year, once in every six-day cycle.

Principal Starla Ciarelli shared that enrichment will “help students gain more experience beyond the standard curriculum they learn in the classroom.” She added, “It gives them more learning opportunities and builds their skills, enhancing creativity, problem solving, critical thinking, and collaboration with their peers.”

Library Enrichment

Students learn about coding in their enrichment class with librarian Brian Slevin, through Scratch, a programming website created by MIT. The class will also do some hands-on work with robotics.

Slevin was a computer consultant at Mitsubishi before becoming a teacher. “Sharing my knowledge of coding is something I feel will give these students a leg up in the future,” he said.

“It’s fun! We get to tell all the sprites what to do,” said fifth grader Elodie Lundell, who explained that sprites are characters that she can code to move, interact with other sprites, and more. “I’ve always had an interest in it. I think I might want to be a game developer when I grow up,” she added.

Music Enrichment

In music enrichment, students are enhancing their skills on the xylophone.

“Each small group will create their own Orff ensembles,” said music teacher Kristin Risedorph. Orff Schulwerk is a developmental music education method, and Risedorph has Orff level certifications for the xylophone.

Each class will write the rhythms, choose the instruments for the ensemble and practice the piece they create. Choices include alto and bass metallophones or xylophones. Finally, the class will record their performances to share with the rest of their grade.

“We are going to focus on teamwork, and how to respectfully work together with people when there are different opinions,” Risedorph said.

Art Enrichment

Art teacher Nick Camia has noticed his students’ interest in digital art in recent years, which inspired the focus of his fourth and fifth grade enrichment classes.

Using the school’s new iPads, Camia said, “I’m teaching them the basic tools on the app Procreate, which can be used for design, illustration, painting, and so much more.”

After learning some new tools, students have time to explore what they’ve learned, and later in the trimester they will complete a project.

“I think digital art is really cool because you can do so much with it,” shared fifth grader Everett Misir. Misir has some experience in Procreate, but is enjoying advancing his skills in this class.

The third grade enrichment class is focusing on three dimensional sculptures, using materials such as modeling clay, paper, and pipe cleaners.

Physical Education Enrichment

In physical education enrichment, classes are focused on seasonal sports. The fall course will focus on soccer and football, winter will include basketball and volleyball, and spring features baseball/softball and golf.

“Our typical units focus on skill-based activities. With this enrichment class, we want students to be able to participate at a higher level, so we’re focusing on advanced skills and a lot of game play,” explained Michael Barbariantz, who is running the class with fellow physical education teacher Ryan Wall.

Third grader Matthew Younghans chose gym as one of his enrichment classes because soccer is his favorite sport. “I want to get better at it,” Younghans said. “Right now, we’re working on keeping control of the ball,” he added.

“It gives the students a chance to engage their competitive side. I hope this class encourages them to continue to play sports as they get older,” said Barbariantz.