New editor assumes helm of the Warwick Advertiser

Felicia Hodges, an experienced reporter and editor, was named managing editor of the paper effective Feb 24, 2023.

Before joining Straus News, Hodges worked as the editor of Hudson Valley Parent Magazine, a staff reporter at the Mid Hudson Times, and a freelance writer and editor at The Hudson Valley Press as well as other area and online publications. For 10 years, she served as editor and publisher of Tri-County Woman Magazine and most recently was a copy editor at The Daily Freeman. Hodges is also an adjunct journalism professor at SUNY New Paltz, a post she plans to continue.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have convinced Felicia to come lead our newsroom,” publisher Jeanne Straus said in announcing the appointment. “We’re confident her openness to people and ideas, combined with her news judgment and wealth of experience will enhance our reporting and story-telling.”

“I grew up in the Hudson Valley and I’m passionate about local news. I know how important a vibrant local news outlet is to building and sustaining community,” Hodges said. “I look forward to listening and working with readers. Please send your story ideas, your photos, your letters to the editor, and your press releases to me at nyoffice@strausnews.com.”