New community compost collection site announced

The Sustainable Warwick Food Scraps to Compost Program (FSCP) recently found a new partner in its effort to establish a year-round community compost program. Jason Schuler and Morganne Frazier, owners of Goodmaker Acres (goodmakeracres.com) have offered their Edenvillle property as a year-round collection point four days a week — Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — throughout the year. These collection opportunities will be in addition to Warwick’s seasonal farmers’ market collection on Sundays (the farmers’ market collection will restart in May when the market reopens for the season). Schuler and Frazier will use some of the compost for their local farming activity, will have some taken away, and have offered to donate a portion back to the community.

Frazier said, “We’re excited to support Sustainable Warwick’s efforts to remove food scraps from the local waste system, which is a practice producing so many benefits. We plan to offer the participating community a self-serve processed compost stand when spring rolls in. It’s important to us that people see permaculture in action and have the opportunity to fertilize their gardens or potted plants as a reward for their efforts!”

Sustainable Warwick (SW) said it was happy to be able to offer these expanded compost collections because, over the years, many Warwick residents have said that they would like to participate but either could not get to the farmers market or didn’t know what to do with their compost from Thanksgiving to Easter. Michael Helme, a member of SW’s Steering Committee, added, “We see this as a win-win situation where Warwick residents’ needs will be met and the end result will be a big jump in the amount of food scraps kept out of our landfill.”

The new site is now accepting food scraps. For directions to Goodmaker Acres or to sign up for email alerts, visit Sustainable Warwick’s Food Scraps program site: sustainablewarwick.org/compost.