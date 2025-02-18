x
New art show to feature ‘beauty, calm, and surprise’

Warwick. The new show can be found in the downstairs exhibit space of the Albert Wisner Public Library starting March 1.

Warwick /
| 18 Feb 2025 | 12:10
    “Joan’s Bunny,” by Diane Fee.
    “Nestle,” by Diane Fee.
    ”Two Boats,” by Maureen Westphal.
    “Young American,” by Maureen Westphal.
Seven dedicated artists from the Warwick Artist Training School will bring their colorful worlds alive in a new art show, to be featured in the downstairs exhibition space of the Albert Wisner Public Library starting March 1.

The artworks will include watercolors depicting nature scenes, historic imagery, and swirls of color described as an escape to “beauty, calm, and surprise.” The pieces are small- to medium-sized and will be available for purchase.

The exhibit will run through the month of March, with an opening night reception at 5:30 p.m. on March 10 that will be free and open to the public.