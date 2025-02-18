New art show to feature ‘beauty, calm, and surprise’

Seven dedicated artists from the Warwick Artist Training School will bring their colorful worlds alive in a new art show, to be featured in the downstairs exhibition space of the Albert Wisner Public Library starting March 1.

The artworks will include watercolors depicting nature scenes, historic imagery, and swirls of color described as an escape to “beauty, calm, and surprise.” The pieces are small- to medium-sized and will be available for purchase.

The exhibit will run through the month of March, with an opening night reception at 5:30 p.m. on March 10 that will be free and open to the public.