x
Never forget

Goshen /
| 05 Sep 2023 | 08:18
    The September 11th Patriot Day ceremony will be held at the Orange County Arboretum at Thomas Bull Memorial Park on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. Photo provided by Orange County.
They were husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, brothers, sisters, children and friends. These are the names of the Orange County residents who died on Sept. 11, 2001:

David D. Alger, Tuxedo Park

Michael E. Asher, Monroe

Matthew E. Barnes, FDNY, Monroe

Capt. Frank J. Callahan, FDNY, Bloomingburg

Jason M. Coffey, Town of Newburgh

BC Dennis L. Devlin, FDNY, Washingtonville

Francis J. Feely, Middletown

Lt. Michael N. Fodor, FDNY, Warwick

Lt. John F. Ginley, FDNY, Warwick

Linda Kristine Gronlund, Greenwood Lake

Robert Hamilton, FDNY, Washingtonville

Ronnie Lee Henderson, FDNY, Newburgh

Chris Michael Kirby, Scotchtown

Kenneth J. Marino, FDNY, Monroe

Douglas C. Miller, FDNY, Port Jervis

Lynne I. Morris, Monroe

Lt. Glenn C. Perry, FDNY, Monroe

Carmen A. Rivera, Westtown

Michael Trinidad, Newburgh

Donald J. Tuzio, Goshen

David M. Weiss, FDNY, Maybrook

Chief John P. Williamson, FDNY, Warwick

Carl F. Asaro, FDNY, Middletown

Lt. Gregg A. Atlas, FDNY, Howells

Michelle Renee Bratton, Westtown

Michael Cammarata, FDNY, Huguenot

Daniel M. Coffey, Town of Newburgh

Thomas Dowd, Harriman

Lt. Peter L. Freund, FDNY, Westtown

Denis P. Germain, FDNY, Tuxedo

John Giordano, FDNY, Town of Newburgh

Peter Mark Gyulavary, Warwick

Lt. Stephen G. Harrell, FDNY, Warwick

Thomas P. Holohan, Jr., FDNY, Chester

Kenneth B. Kumpel, FDNY, Cornwall

Edward Mazzella Jr., Monroe

Michael Montesi, FDNY, Highland Mills

Gerard T. Nevins, FDNY, Campbell Hall

Donald J. Regan, FDNY, Pine Bush

Paul G. Ruback, FDNY, Newburgh

Eric Raymond Thorpe, Tuxedo Park

Richard Van Hine, FDNY, Greenwood Lake

Mark P. Whitford, FDNY, Salisbury Mills

Martin M. Wortley, Harriman