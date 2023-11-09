Neuhaus visits veterans at Schervier long term care facility

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus visited St. Josephs Place at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis and Schervier Pavilion in Warwick on Thursday, November 9, to meet with veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

Both nursing facilities are operated by Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

“I enjoyed spending time with this wonderful group of veterans and learning more about their decorated service and lives,” Neuhaus said. “It’s important to take some time around Veterans Day to stop and think about those who served to defend our country and the freedoms we enjoy and I want to thank WMCHealth for hosting me at both venues. Our veterans have made great sacrifices to ensure the freedoms that we enjoy in this country. Orange County salutes our veterans with deep gratitude and utmost respect on Veterans Day and every day.”

Neuhaus started the morning at St. Josephs, visiting with U.S. Air Force veteran Kenneth Simons, navy veteran David Randolph, and Norman Gallagher, who served in the marines. At Schervier Pavilion, he visited with U.S. Army veterans John Woloscak, Jose Ramos, John Pacos and Roger Carroll, who also served in the navy, as well as navy veteran Robert Dillan and air force veteran Eugene Jennings.

Neuhaus also thanked the staff at Schervier Pavilion for their service. Joe Garvey and Brian Smyth (dietary) served in the U.S. Army. Stephanie Avila (housekeeping) and Kathleen Meagher (nursing) are U.S. Navy veterans. Orange County is home to approximately 22,000 veterans, according to Neuhaus’s announcement.

“Special thanks to Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus for visiting our long-term care facilities today and for shining a light on our veterans. We are honored to care for our veterans and thank them for their service,” said Mary P. Leahy, MD, MHA, CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System. “We are proud to create a warm and welcoming environment of care for our veterans and all of our residents.”

Neuhaus reminded veterans that they are welcome to visit the Orange County Veterans Service Agency at 111 Craigville Road in Goshen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or call the office directly at 845-291-2470 between those same hours. The website can be viewed at OrangeCountyGov.com/Veterans. Veterans Service Agency Director Christian Farrell can be reached via email at cfarrell@orangecountygov.com.