Neuhaus announces next speaker in Leadership Series

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has announced that he will host the fourth installment of his Leadership Speaker Series on Wednesday, September 4 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the County’s Emergency Services Center, located at 22 Wells Farm Road in Goshen.

He will have a one-on-one conversation with retired FDNY Deputy Chief Jay Jonas of Goshen, who will share his story of rescue and survival during the collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. The program will conclude with a Q&A session.

Jonas will detail how FDNY leaders provide vision, guidance, and inspiration while also prioritizing the safety of their firefighters and the communities they serve.

“I am honored to have retired Deputy Chief Jonas as a part of my leadership speaker series,” said Neuhaus. “I know that he will connect with our audience with his inspirational story of survival and bravery. He had a decorated career with the FDNY and has much knowledge to share about commanding and leading a unit in stressful times. He is a true hero, a professional, and a gentleman dedicated to public service. His heroics on 9/11 are a testament to the fine work the FDNY and all our first responders perform every day.”

Jonas was one of only 22 survivors who were in the North Tower of the World Trade Center when it collapsed following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. During his 43-year FDNY career, Jonas oversaw six battalions in the Bronx and Manhattan. Then Captain of Ladder Company 6 (Chinatown), with 22 years in the FDNY under his belt, Jonas arrived at the scene shortly after the first airplane hit the North Tower. Along with five of his firefighters, he ran up 27 floors to survey the damage and help. They found an injured civilian and started to descend Stairwell B when the 110-story North Tower violently collapsed and trapped them.

After that fateful day, Jonas went on to serve the FDNY for another 21 years before retiring in July 2022. Jonas is currently enjoying retirement in Goshen with his adult children and grandchildren.

This event is free and open to all, but registration is required. Reserve your seat by registering at bit.ly/4ecJTZF.