‘Neighborly Seminar’ on cost-saving energy efficiency

Earlier this summer, O&R announced it will be raising delivery rates for electricity and natural gas. Rates will increase over the next three years: electric by 4.6% in 2025, 3.3% in 2026 and another 3.5% in 2027, and gas by 10.9%, 3.5% and 3.8%. Beyond delivery rate increases, the fuels burned to create electricity along with the propane and fuel oils many use to heat homes are also likely to have price increases.

As consumers, do we have any alternatives?

Yes, we do. On September 16, the Neighborly Seminar series resumes with a presentation about cost-saving and energy-efficient living. Helpful things available to make homes more efficient will be shared.

Here is a teaser: A good first step is a home energy audit, because the least expensive energy is the energy you don’t use. Ensuring your home has good insulation and is well sealed means spending less to keep it warm in winter and cool in summer.

Smaller actions, like the importance of an EnergyStar refrigerator (to keep your food just as fresh with fewer kilowatts) and other methods to avoid using power, such as adopting a solar and wind powered clothes dryer that has no fuel costs (a.k.a. a clothesline) will also be shared. There are many cost-saving actions that support sustainable living.

The community is invited to join the discussion of these and other topics at Albert Wisner Public Library, One McFarland Drive in Warwick, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Register in advance by calling (845) 986-1047, visiting the Library’s reference desk, logging onto https://shorturl.at/XlBd9 to sign up online.

Email CleanEnergy@sustainablewarwick.org with questions about the seminar.