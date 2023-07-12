‘National Night Out’ crime and drug prevention event set for Aug. 1

Warwick residents are invited to join thousands of communities nationwide for the 40th Annual “National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition and the Town of Warwick Police Department are collaborating to bring this free, family-friendly event to the community from 5 to 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park off Forester Avenue in Warwick.

Mingle with friends and neighbors. Enjoy hotdogs cooked-up and served by the Warwick Police Department.

Adults will have the opportunity to make ID cards for children while the kids will have fun making crafts, participating in activities, and climbing onto one of the many vehicles in the Touch-A-Truck area.

A special treat this year will be a performance by the Black Dirt Bandits, one of the hottest bands in the Hudson Valley’s music scene. This dynamic musically talented group perform the best new country covers and have an array of original tunes.

Many non-profits will also be participating in NNO, offering everyone the opportunity to learn more about their organization. The event provides an opportunity to bring local resources and residents together under positive circumstances.

“We had a great turnout at the event last year which was a tremendous success,” Police Chief John Rader said in the press release announcing the event. “We are looking forward to a fun evening and to continue strengthening community relationships.”

For more information, call the Warwick Police Department at 845-986-5000 or the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition at 845-986-6422.