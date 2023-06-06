Music. Local students perform recital at Steinway Piano Gallery

Piano students of Warwick piano and registered Steinway teacher Ann Lewkiewicz performed a piano recital at the Steinway Piano Gallery in Paramus, New Jersey on May 27, 2023.

The musicians, all students from Warwick Valley and Tri-Valley School districts, performed solos on a Steinway 9-foot concert grand piano. They played children’s songs, dance music, popular and movie songs, rag time, as well as works by Bach, Beethoven, Eckstein, Chopin, Clementi, Ellmenreich and Rachmaninoff.

Special recognition was given to Warwick Valley High School seniors Nathan Durgin and Lionel Wolfe.

After the recital, students were free to play on all the new pianos in the showroom, providing a memorable experience for everyone.