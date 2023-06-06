Music. Local students perform recital at Steinway Piano Gallery

Piano students of Ann Lewkiewicz played a variety of piano solos at the 23rd annual Piano Recital held at the Warwick Reformed Church on Nov. 23. Pictured from left to right, beginning in the first row, are Juliana Adee, Cole Aronov, Ronan Sezack, Dylan Chan, Mila Chan, Griffin Luthin, Luke Cirillo, Layla Wright and Lina Lauritsen; second row: Ann Lewkiewicz, Wesley Lewkiewicz, Fiona Sezack, Alix Ragans, Angelina Kanz, Sophia Amato and Nina Cirillo; and third row: Gwen Redman, Nathan Durgin, Owen Durgin, Ben Durgin, Mark Coiro and Lionel Wolfe. (
Provided photo)