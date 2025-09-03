Music for Humanity celebrates anniversary with a concert

Music for Humanity, the nonprofit dedicated to changing lives through the power of music, will host its 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in the Mulder Chapel at the Warwick Conference Center.

The concert will showcase both rising stars and acclaimed professionals, highlighting the impact of Music for Humanity’s mission over the past two decades. Since its founding in 2005, the organization has awarded $207,000 in college music scholarships to inspire and support the next generation of musicians.

Grand Scholarship Recipients (representing $42,000 of the $207,000 given in scholarships):

* Ryan Soeyadi, pianist, Masters in Piano Performance, The Juilliard School

* Shavon Lloyd, vocalist, Masters in Vocal Performance, The Juilliard School

* Esther Chae, cellist, completing her Masters in Cello Performance at Juilliard this year

Renowned professional artists include:

* Charles Mokotoff, classical guitarist

* John Cimino, baritone, winner of the first International Pavarotti Voice Competition

* E’lissa Jones, singer-songwriter, violinist, and music educator—formerly a backup singer for Wilson Pickett and one of the Hudson Valley’s most dynamic performers.

Founded in 2005, Music for Humanity uses the power of music to spread joy, inspire learning, and give back to the community. In addition to presenting free live concerts, the nonprofit has awarded over $207,000 in music scholarships to support aspiring musicians in pursuing their dreams. MFH has also given $25,000 in new instruments to local school districts in the Hudson Valley including Middletown, Beacon, Valley Central, Goshen, Chester, and Pine Bush.

The Warwick Conference Center is located at 62 Warwick Center Road. Event tickets are available at musicforhumanity.org/.