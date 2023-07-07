Music. Florida Summer Concert Series opens

June 29, 2023 was the opening night for the Florida Summer Concert Series, sponsored by the Florida Chamber of Commerce. The concerts are the last Thursday of the month and held at the Seward-Mapes Homestead Park on S. Main Street.

Whiskey Crossing was the opening band for the season. Music as also provided by Shea Fluery a sophomore at S.S. Seward Institute who not only plays guitar and sings, but writes some of her own music and is working on a music recording that will soon be released on Spotify.

Local scout troops, including Girl Scout Troop 779 (led by Jenn Caldwell and Ashley Dinsmore), Girl Scout Daisy Troop 308 (led by Deonesse Casino and Kelly Santiago) and Pack 44 (led by Tiger Den leader Chris Clifford), were on hand selling cookies, cupcakes, popcorn, pretzels and chips.

Mayor Daniel Harter and the DPW Crew made the park and the stage perfect for the events. The evenings of entertainment are possible thanks to the Chamber members who have helped to sponsor the concerts, which are free and open to the public.

The next concert is set for July 27, 2023 and will feature Rock Underground.