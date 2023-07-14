Mt. Alverno closes

The Westchester Medical Center Health Network has discontinued operations at Mt. Alverno Center and will focus resources on Schervier Pavilion and St. Anthony Community Hospital.

Officials from the medical center said there were many reasons contributing to its decision: population demographics; availability of skilled labor in a post-COVID society; and the choices that come with management of multiple facilities and aligning them with the needs of patients.

In recent times, resident enrollment declined even as the population grew older.

‘After much thoughtful consideration, we decided to discontinue operations’

Helene Guss, the director of network marketing and communications at Westchester Medical Center Health Network, provided the following statement on its decision to discontinue operations at Mt. Alverno:

“Mt. Alverno Center provided skilled nursing care here in the Warwick community for more than 50 years.

“In recent times, resident enrollment declined and, after much thoughtful consideration, we decided to discontinue operations at Mt. Alverno Center and focus resources on Schervier Pavilion and St. Anthony Community Hospital.

“Recognizing the impact this decision would have on Mt. Alverno Center residents, their families and our workforce members, we developed and executed a resident transition support plan.

“Under this plan, we connected residents and their families with other long-term care options, which led to successful transition of all residents of our Mt. Alverno Center to other care facilities in the area.

“Additionally, we offered all colleagues affected by the discontinuation of operations at Mt. Alverno Center opportunities for employment within the WMC Health Network.

“We have no intent to sell the property, and we will continue to use the facility for system operations.”

About Westchester Medical Center Health Network

WMCHealth is a 1,700-bed healthcare system with nine hospitals in New York’s Hudson Valley. WMCHealth has 13,000 workforce members and nearly 3,000 attending physicians. Approximately 600 providers are employed in one of two medical groups – Advanced Physician Services and the Bon Secours Medical Group, which make up WMCHealth Physicians.

For more information, visit www.westchestermedicalcenter.org.