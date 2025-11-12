Mount students pen thank you cards to local veterans

In a display of gratitude and respect, students from Mount Saint Mary College dedicated their time on Thursday, Nov. 6 to creating personalized, handwritten thank you cards for local veterans.

Hosted by the Leadership and Scholarship Students program, the veteran card making event brought students together to express their appreciation for the courage, bravery, and selflessness of those who have served the nation.

The cards, many featuring patriotic themes and illustrations, offered deeply personal messages: “Your service and dedication for our country will never be forgotten,” read one of the student messages.

The collected cards were distributed to veterans at local facilities and organizations in the Hudson Valley in time for Veterans Day, November 11.