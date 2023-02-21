Montgomery. Valentines collected, delivered to area vets

Two local entities

For the eighth year in a row, Walden Savings Bank participated in “Valentines for Veterans,” an annual exchange campaign that sends greetings to local recipients.

The bank partnered with the Religious Education Program of Holy Name of Mary - Assumption Church in Montgomery to collect and hand-deliver the valentines this year.

“All of us at Walden Savings Bank take pride in appreciating the bravery and sacrifices of our local veterans in service to our nation,” Derrik Wynkoop, President and CEO of Walden Savings Bank, said. “Giving back to our neighbors – especially our veterans – is always a top-shelf priority for Walden Savings Bank, and we never forget their contributions to our quality of life.”

“Valentines for Veterans” is administered by U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan and was initiated by former U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.

Headquartered in Montgomery, Walden Savings Bank is the 11th oldest federally chartered mutual savings bank. It has 11 full-service branches serving Orange and Ulster Counties.