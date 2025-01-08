Monroe-Woodbury grad promoted to Skoufis’ senior team

NYS Senator James Skoufis (D-42) recently announced the promotion of staffer William Alexander to the role of director of operations, overseeing the senator’s events, grants, and youth programs.

Alexander is a lifelong Monroe resident. He graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Binghamton University. According to Skoufis’ office, he worked on local campaigns, doing field work and campaign finance before joining the state senator’s office full time. He began as the office’s scheduler in 2023 and moved to the role of grants and operations manager in 2024.

“With deep local roots, Will has been committed to serving the constituents of Orange County since he began working in my office,” said Skoufis. “I have no doubt that he will continue to be an asset to our team and the community we serve. Over the years, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to public service, and I look forward to seeing what he brings to this new role as we work together to advance the goals of our district.”

”I have always felt a deep connection to the Orange County community and am grateful to serve in this new capacity,” said Alexander. “I hope to have a positive impact on both the community and our office in this new position.”