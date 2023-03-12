Monroe. Playhouse opens with concert featuring songs of Carole King

Muddy Water Players will celebrate the opening of its 28th season with “Sweet Seasons: A Carole King Review” - a fundraiser concert. Performances are scheduled for March 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m. at The Playhouse at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe, N.Y.

Four very talented ladies - Emily Anginoli, Erin Cross, Mary Fillingham, and Donna Polichetti - share the songs of Carole King in an enchanted tribute. King is best known as an American singer, songwriter, and musician who has been active since 1958. Widely regarded as a popular and influential musician, King is the most successful female songwriter of the latter half of the 20th century in the US. She has written or co-written over 100 pop hits including “It’s Too Late,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “I Feel the Earth Move.” The concert is directed by Lori Crescenzo with musical direction by Laura Evans.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players, Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit organization that has been performing in the mid-Hudson since 1978.

Concert admission is $18 and tickets can be purchased via www.AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at 845-294-9465.