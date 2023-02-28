Monroe. Chabad to host ‘Arabian Nights’ community Purim party

Chabad of Orange County, led by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston, invites the community to a festive “Arabian Nights Purim in the Persian Palace” gala party. The event is geared for all ages and will be held at the new Chabad Center for Jewish Life, 94 Gilbert St. in Monroe on March 6 beginning at 6 p.m.

The Arabian-themed party will offer delicious dinner, royal wines and hamantaschen, Queen Esther’s Megillah Reading, Palace henna artist, Chamsa making, entertainment by royal jester, Arabian spice jars, and masquerade with prizes. This event is geared for all, regardless of affiliation and background.

Chabad’s original spin on this age-old holiday has helped bring the spirit of Purim to Orange County year after year.

“It combines ancient Jewish traditions with a modern twist,” Rabbi Pesach said. “We focus on doing interesting and innovative programs that will maximize the enjoyment for young and old alike, yet still keeping with the holiday them.”

The holiday of Purim (March 6-7) celebrates the salvation of the Jewish people living in the fourth century from Haman’s plot to annihilate the entire Jewish nation. It is observed by public readings of the Megillah (or Scroll of Esther), sending food to friends, giving gifts of money to the poor, and enjoying a festive meal.

A time-honored Purim custom is to dress up and disguise oneself, which is an allusion to the fact that the miracle of Purim was disguised in natural garments. This is also the significance behind a traditional Purim food, the “hamantash” — a pastry whose filling is hidden within a three-cornered crust.

The Chabad Center is also hosting a Megillah Reading and breakfast on March 7 at 10 a.m. For more info and to register for the events, contact Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston at 845-782-2770 or log onto www.ChabadOrange.com, where you can also find a comprehensive Purim guide.