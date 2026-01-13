MLK Worship Service

Union AME Multicultural Church will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at 98 McEwen St. in Warwick. The service begins at 11 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Mission Possible II: Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way,” inspired by Isaiah 2:4. The service will reflect on Dr. King’s legacy of justice, equality, and nonviolence.

The message will be delivered by Rev. Sharon Davidson, Pastor of Union AME Church. The program will include music, intergenerational reflections, and community fellowship.

For more information, contact Sis. Channabel Latham-Morris at 914.772.8320 or email unionamechurch98@gmail.com.