Mini ‘Too Good to Toss’ for kid’s items

Wickham Works will be hosting a new mini Too Good to Toss, a community-wide swap that the organizers estimate keeps about 13 dumpsters’ worth of used but still in good condition items out of landfills, on January 18 geared toward kid’s items.

The first ever Too Good To Toss mini will be for baby and kids items such as clothing, toys, and books. “It’s clear that there is a need for more exchanges of free goods,” said organizer Payton Swenson. The kids’ department fills up the fastest at our annual event and gets cleared the fastest! I wanted the first mini event to be close to the holidays when we have a particular awareness of stuff — its abundance or lack.”

The donated items should be suitable for kids ages 12 and under. Accepted items for donation include baby toys, bikes, balance bikes, bedding and blankets, bouncers, carriers, clothing and shoes, books (up to 12 years; no reference books and no YA), costumes, diapers (unopened), dress-up clothes, dolls, games, high chairs, pretend play items, scooters, strollers, stuffed animals, toddler toys, and walkers.

They will not be accepting bassinets, pack & play, play yards, opened diapers or underwear, media players, recalled items, safety equipment, sports equipment, toothbrushes or opened teethers, wipes, toiletries or personal care items, or video games.

The January 18 Too Good to Toss mini will take place at the Mt. Lake Park Lodge (46 Bowen Road, Warwick). Donate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and take as much as possible from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the same day. The organizers ask folks to not drop off donations prior to the start of the event.

Too Good to Toss is a service provided by Wickham Works to the residents of Warwick. There is no entrance fee, and all items are free. For full details, including a list of items that cannot be accepted, visit Wickhamworks.Org/TooGoodToToss. There is also a sign-up page for volunteers on the website.