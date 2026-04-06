Military Tribute Banner program returns

The Military Tribute Banner program, led locally by the Warwick Valley Rotary Club, is again bringing recognition to the brave men and women who have served our country—while also raising vital funds for local organizations that make a difference every day.

Each year, banners honoring veterans, active-duty service members, and members of the Reserve and National Guard displayed throughout the Village of Warwick and the Village of Florida. Featuring a service member’s photograph, name, and branch of service, the banners line key streets, creating a visual tribute.

Proceeds from banner sponsorships would support charitable initiatives and local organizations championed by the Rotary, helping to fund programs that assist families in need, support veterans, and strengthen the broader community.

For Rotarian Joyce Perron, the program holds special personal significance. It was inspired by her father Evariste Le Duc, a veteran who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and years later passed away due to complications from Agent Orange. His lifelong dedication to service left a lasting impression and became a driving force behind her involvement in supporting veterans and community initiatives.

“My father’s service spanned three wars, and his commitment to this country never wavered,” Perron shared. “This program is a way to honor not just his legacy, but the legacy of all those who have served. At the same time, it allows us to give back to the community he cared so deeply about.”

Each banner is displayed for several months in the summer and stored away each year. Banners can be sponsored again the following year for display by visiting the Warwick Valley Rotary website in March/April every year. Or, banners can be returned to the sponsor as a keepsake, creating both a public tribute and a personal memento for families should you choose not to display it the following year.

The deadline to order a banner is May 8. To participate, go to the Warwick Valley Rotary Club website at www.warwickvalleyrotary.org and click on the Military Banner tab.