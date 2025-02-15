Middletown Kiwanis Club to hold 70th pancake day

The Kiwanis Club of Middletown will host its 70th Pancake Day on Saturday, March 8, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Middletown High School (Gardner Ave. Extension). Tickets are $15 and available from any Middletown Kiwanian or at the door. Kids 5 to 10 years are $10 and kids 4 and under are free.

Pancake Day includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage, eggs to order, applesauce, orange juice, coffee, tea, and milk. There will also be a bake sale and raffle.

Proceeds from Pancake Day help support the club’s community projects.

For more information, contact Barbara Chumard at bchumard@gmail.com or 845-341-7673.