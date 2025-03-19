Mental health 5K slated for April 5

As part of her senior project, Warwick Valley High School senior Holly Purta will be holding a “Mental Health 5K walk/run” on Saturday, April 5 to help raise funds for Warwick Cares. The event will take place at the Sanfordville Elementary School cross country course from 5 to 9 p.m. The run starts at 7 p.m. Participants will be illuminated with glow sticks as they run to “Glow Against the Stigma” of mental health, Purta explained.

There will also be various informational booths, a variety of activities, and music. Registration will be available the day of the event. For questions, email Purta at hollypurta@gmail.com.