Meet Warwick Valley High School junior Paige Manno

Warwick Valley High School junior Paige Manno is a perennial honor roller, a 2023 Scholar-Athlete, a member of the Treble Choir, and myriad other notable credits to her name. She even played on WVHS’s flagship flag football squad. But not as many people know about the particularly unique role she plays as WVHS Student Liaison to the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“I attend monthly Chamber meetings, where I get to represent our high school,” Manno explained. Whether by Google Meet or at in-person meetings, she shares with Chamber members and gathered community members an overview of what’s been happening at the high school. “For example, when the boys powder puff raised money for a charity, I told them about that. Or our Treble Choir trip to Radio City Music Hall this year.”

Manno became involved with the Chamber through a family connection. Her aunt is Kimberly Corkum, president of the Chamber Board. Corkum encouraged Manno to take on the role of Student Liaison. The opportunity, Manno noted, was a perfect chance to reach out into civic engagement, and would also be a valuable addition to her college portfolio.

Beyond her liaison duties, Manno is an active member of the American Sign Language (ASL) club. Recently, she and her peers in the club recorded themselves signing to “Jingle Bells,” as performed by the WVHS Meistersingers.

“We plan to use the video to get even more people interested, and hopefully involved, with the club,” said Manno. The project helps to showcase the diverse talents in the school, and co-curricular collaboration. Additionally, Paige dedicates free time to volunteering at Amity Horse Farm, a nearby therapeutic riding facility.

“I’ve been doing that since, probably, middle school,” said Manno. “It’s been a while now, and I basically just go and help with whatever they need. I also love to draw!”

If you’ve recognized her last name, it’s likely because you’re familiar with the work of her father, artist and WVHS art teacher Rocco Manno. Paige Manno said that she enjoys drawing with her dad for fun and to learn. Being surrounded by artists and teachers her whole life has definitely shaped her interests. She expresses a keen interest in early education or possibly occupational therapy as possible career paths.

“I really like working with kids,” Manno shared. “I worked for town of Warwick recreation in the summer as a camp counsel. So, I got to hang out with all these little kids, and it was just – I loved it!”

Last spring, Manno dislocated her shoulder exploring one of her newest interests, flag football, but that didn’t stop her from attending every practice and game. Talk about resilience and Wildcat spirit!

Manno encourages her fellow students to explore their interests by getting involved with something.

“Definitely, join some clubs,” she said. “Clubs and sports are great because you can make new friends and just be active in something. I’ve met so many new people through my role with the Chamber, and in school clubs. I love it!”